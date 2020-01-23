Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

