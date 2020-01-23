Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of CorMedix worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 975,813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 111,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CorMedix by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000.

In other CorMedix news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at $875,251.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.84 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

