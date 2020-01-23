Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.