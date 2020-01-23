Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,870 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,642,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

