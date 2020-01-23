Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

