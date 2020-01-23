Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 279 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $290.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.