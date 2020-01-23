Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

