Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of State Street by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other State Street news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

