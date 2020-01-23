WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.94. 166,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

