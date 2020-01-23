WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $5.98 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000. Boeing makes up approximately 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $7.00 on Thursday, hitting $316.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. Boeing Co has a one year low of $305.75 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

