WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,240 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after acquiring an additional 177,211 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

