Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,294 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.11. The company had a trading volume of 105,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

