Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,199 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,007,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 138,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,331,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 131,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,075. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.