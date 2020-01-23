Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,727 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 111.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 985,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

