Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,291 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $79,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.93. 33,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,792. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $280.50 and a twelve month high of $428.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
