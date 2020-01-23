Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,291 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $79,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.93. 33,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,792. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $280.50 and a twelve month high of $428.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.