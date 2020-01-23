Wall Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wall Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in General Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 1,644,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,974,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

