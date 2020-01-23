Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $16.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3096 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

