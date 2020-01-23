Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Wake Forest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$20.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Wake Forest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

