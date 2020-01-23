VoteCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $66,852.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00600257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00124311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00120146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 75,406,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

