Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 390,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,717. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.