Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.71.
Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 390,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,717. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.
