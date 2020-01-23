Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNOM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.73.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 522,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

