Vietnam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.28), approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.26).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

Get Vietnam alerts:

In other Vietnam news, insider Hiroshi Funaki bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,204.16).

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.