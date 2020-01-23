VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.89

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.89 and traded as high as $49.53. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period.

