VF (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.30-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.75-11.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.85 billion.VF also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

NYSE VFC traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 339,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

