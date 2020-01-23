Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Raised to GBX 565 at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vesuvius in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 614 ($8.08).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 455 ($5.99) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 464.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.