Vestar Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Vestar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,702,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,233,000. Triton International accounts for 100.0% of Vestar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vestar Capital Partners LLC owned 14.81% of Triton International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 2,801.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 386,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after buying an additional 348,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 2,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 534.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 130,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 125,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,318. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

