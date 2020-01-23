Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verso by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Verso by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Verso by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Verso by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $581.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verso has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

