Verify Reaches Market Cap of $80,251.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Verify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, YoBit and COSS. In the last week, Verify has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Verify has a total market capitalization of $80,251.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.