VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.96

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.96 and traded as high as $40.89. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 6,752,820 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

