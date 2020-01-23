Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

