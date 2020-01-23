Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,987,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 2,140,135 shares.The stock last traded at $80.88 and had previously closed at $80.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BSV)
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
