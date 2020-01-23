Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,461,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 791,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $53.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

