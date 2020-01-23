Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,860,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

