Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

