Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

