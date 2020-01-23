Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Davis R M Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $61,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 392,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $44.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

