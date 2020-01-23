VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,710 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 113,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

