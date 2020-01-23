Van Elle Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:VANL opened at GBX 49.55 ($0.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39. Van Elle has a 1-year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.94 ($1.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,563.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Van Elle from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

