ValuEngine Lowers Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAVVF. TD Securities lowered Advantage Oil & Gas to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,996. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

