Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

VLRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLRX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Valeritas has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valeritas will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Valeritas by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valeritas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Valeritas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

