US Nuclear (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 7%

US Nuclear Corp. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26, 157,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 203,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

US Nuclear (NASDAQ:BLGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products to waste water treatment, food processing, healthcare, agriculture, and oil and gas industries. Its technologies include Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), CupriDyne, and Isan system. The company offers disinfection dosing systems, water treatment technologies, and technologies in the medical and dental fields.

