US Capital Advisors Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE:PBF opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,081,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 156,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $25,129,894.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,846,181 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

