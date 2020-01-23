United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,863. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $113.77 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.