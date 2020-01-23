Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP stock traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.97. 137,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $185.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.