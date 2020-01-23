Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.