Unilever (LON:ULVR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,350 ($70.38).

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price (down from GBX 4,850 ($63.80)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,644.55 ($61.10).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,368.50 ($57.47). 2,206,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,404.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,733.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.