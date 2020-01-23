Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.35 ($60.87).

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

