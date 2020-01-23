Unify Reaches Market Cap of $94,337.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. In the last week, Unify has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $94,337.00 and approximately $1,895.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

