Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.