UBS Group Lowers Capita (LON:CPI) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capita to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 167.75 ($2.21).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 158.55 ($2.09) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

